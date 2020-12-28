Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $696.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 42,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at $524,192.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 36,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $179,551.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Organogenesis by 227.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 64,493 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.