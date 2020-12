Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ayr Strategies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $22.45 on Friday. Ayr Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

