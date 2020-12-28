Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.82.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $965.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $102,334.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,608,603.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,312 shares of company stock worth $1,997,225. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

