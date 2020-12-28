AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on AVITA Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Sunday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AVITA Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.15. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Research analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 19.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth about $441,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

