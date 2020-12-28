Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) & SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Financial Comparison

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) and SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and SilverCrest Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverCrest Metals 0 1 0 0 2.00

SilverCrest Metals has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.54%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and SilverCrest Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$16.78 million N/A N/A SilverCrest Metals N/A N/A -$44.67 million ($0.50) -20.06

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and SilverCrest Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -23.46% SilverCrest Metals N/A -30.98% -29.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Platinum Group Metals beats SilverCrest Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

