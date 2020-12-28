Contrasting Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and Columbia Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.99%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp 16.49% 5.34% 0.69% Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp $26.76 million 2.83 $4.09 million N/A N/A Columbia Financial $292.72 million 5.90 $54.72 million $0.48 31.96

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Lake Shore Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 6, 2020, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 64 full-service banking offices in ten of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

