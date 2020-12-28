Analysts Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report sales of $44.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.09 million. Broadwind reported sales of $49.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $202.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.60 million to $203.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $201.34 million, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $211.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.86 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadwind by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 million, a P/E ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

