Zacks: Analysts Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce sales of $143.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $145.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $180.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $604.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $606.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $629.72 million, with estimates ranging from $629.40 million to $630.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $573.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

