BidaskClub Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.86.

TDC opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 495,787 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 32.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,428,000 after acquiring an additional 410,107 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 863.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 331.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 323,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 248,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 247,387 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

