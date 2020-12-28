Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 227.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 370,699 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 100,905 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

