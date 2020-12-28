Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

ALRS opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.74 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

