Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLX. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $22.71.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.