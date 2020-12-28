Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADRNY. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $28.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $20.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

