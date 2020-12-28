AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $119.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

APPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,978,880.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio stock opened at $180.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.33. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $186.23.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The business had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

