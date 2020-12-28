Contrasting Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) and Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) and Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urovant Sciences has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Urovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 60.48% 35.04% 29.73% Urovant Sciences N/A -6,363.46% -156.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Urovant Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $102.31 million 3.46 $31.88 million $0.30 11.40 Urovant Sciences N/A N/A -$146.74 million ($4.71) -3.41

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Urovant Sciences. Urovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Urovant Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Urovant Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 159.50%. Urovant Sciences has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Given Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Urovant Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Urovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Urovant Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats Urovant Sciences on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome. The company also develops Firdapse, which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of patients with congenital myasthenic syndrome, anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome. It is also developing URO-902, a gene therapy for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. Urovant Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.