Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.21. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 84,653 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,196,993.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $1,109,535.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,242 shares of company stock worth $4,753,283. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

