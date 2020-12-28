National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of National Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.24 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In related news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 674.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Bank by 214.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Bank by 202.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in National Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the second quarter worth about $235,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

