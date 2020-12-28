Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,024,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kelly Services by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

