Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
LAC has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.
NYSE:LAC opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.
