Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

NYSE:LAC opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.