Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America cut Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vistra from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of VST opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. Vistra has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,954,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,508,000 after purchasing an additional 364,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

