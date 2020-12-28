BidaskClub Lowers Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,666,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,678,000 after buying an additional 393,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,497,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

