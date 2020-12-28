Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

In related news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $38,755.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microbot Medical stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Microbot Medical worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.