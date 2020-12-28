Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.14.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $216.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.06. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 74.6% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $47,491,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 75.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $3,037,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.