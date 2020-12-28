Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €45.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

FRE stock opened at €38.21 ($44.95) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of €37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.60.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.