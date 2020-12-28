RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) vs. Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Head-To-Head Contrast

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RocketFuel Blockchain and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Jamf 0 2 8 0 2.80

Jamf has a consensus price target of $46.78, suggesting a potential upside of 45.95%. Given Jamf’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jamf is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain N/A -483.88% -173.00% Jamf -10.02% -1.51% -0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Jamf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Jamf $204.03 million 18.32 -$32.60 million N/A N/A

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jamf beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. engages in the development of blockchain technology based check-out systems for the e-commerce industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jamf Company Profile

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

