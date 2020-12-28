Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) vs. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Head to Head Comparison

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Potbelly and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potbelly -11.22% -37.27% -6.38% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -22.56% -52.03% -12.02%

This table compares Potbelly and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potbelly $409.71 million 0.26 -$23.99 million ($0.10) -43.30 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.32 billion 0.24 -$7.90 million $0.62 32.42

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has higher revenue and earnings than Potbelly. Potbelly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Potbelly and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potbelly 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 2 3 0 0 1.60

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential downside of 36.57%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Potbelly.

Volatility & Risk

Potbelly has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Potbelly shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Potbelly on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of February 25, 2020, it operated approximately 550 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including locations operating under franchise agreements. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

