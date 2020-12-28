Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNOOC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut CNOOC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

CEO opened at $94.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.21. CNOOC has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CNOOC by 80.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter valued at about $12,829,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CNOOC by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after buying an additional 73,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CNOOC by 8,257.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

