Covanta’s (CVA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CVA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Covanta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of CVA opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 457.14%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Covanta by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Covanta by 300.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 103,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Covanta by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.