EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will post sales of $33.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.03 million. EMCORE posted sales of $25.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year sales of $132.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.68 million to $134.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.32.

EMCORE stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.22. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

