Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at $19,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

