Piper Sandler Boosts ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $8.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PUMP. Citigroup upped their target price on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ProPetro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.48.

ProPetro stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $761.89 million, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 3.35. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. Analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

