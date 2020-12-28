Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

MBRX stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

