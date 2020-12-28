Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XERS. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.30.

XERS stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 411,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,204.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 819.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 81,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.