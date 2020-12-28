Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,048 shares in the company, valued at $772,919.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

