DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered DermTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DermTech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $24.80 on Friday. DermTech has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $485.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,758.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DermTech by 25,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

