CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CONMED stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $114.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. Equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $5,154.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 14.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

