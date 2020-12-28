Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of APYX stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $241.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 355.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

