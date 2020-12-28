Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of BLIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLIN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

