Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.
Shares of BLIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLIN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
