Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $5.75 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

