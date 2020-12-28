Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.
Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $5.75 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.75.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.