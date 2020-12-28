Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.25 ($27.36).

GYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €20.84 ($24.52) on Monday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.75.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

