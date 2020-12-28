Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

NMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRK opened at $7.30 on Monday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

