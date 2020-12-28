Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth $201,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASTY stock opened at $199.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average is $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.76. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $205.10.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

