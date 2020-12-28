Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.31.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock opened at C$56.16 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$35.43 and a twelve month high of C$66.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6,615.27, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$10.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8258419 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 54.36%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.35, for a total value of C$1,499,295.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,590,607.45. Insiders sold 84,312 shares of company stock worth $4,647,004 over the last three months.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

