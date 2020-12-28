Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Momo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Momo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Momo has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the third quarter worth about $104,557,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Momo by 3,880.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,883,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after buying an additional 2,811,518 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Momo by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,640,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after buying an additional 1,560,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Momo by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after buying an additional 1,354,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 109.6% in the second quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,836,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 960,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

