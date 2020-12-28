OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OFG Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

OFG opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $912.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.64.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $127.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $56,218.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 140.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

