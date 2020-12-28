TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.91.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,977.98 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,106,000 after buying an additional 2,651,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,617,000 after buying an additional 7,450,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,933,000 after buying an additional 1,682,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,342,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,350,000 after buying an additional 321,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,906,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,615,000 after buying an additional 400,521 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

