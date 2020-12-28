Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $839.70 million, a P/E ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.06. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

