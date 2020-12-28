Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.44.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $4.25 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $377.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $12,400,000. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 912,305 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $4,733,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.