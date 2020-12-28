Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €70.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.94 ($64.64).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €58.52 ($68.85) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €59.79 ($70.34). The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.93.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

