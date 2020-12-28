Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Air T stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.19. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned about 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

